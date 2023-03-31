Amazon accessory and home office sale from $3: Cables, chargers, more up to 43% off

Amazon has now launched a new sale event featuring a collection of its Amazon Basics cables, chargers, tech accessories, and more. The deals start from under $3 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. While it might not be the newest or most high-tech gear out there, this is a great chance to scoop up some incidentals to supplement your travel kit, home office, and general EDC. Ranging from HDMI adapters and cables to microphone cords, USB cables, power bars, and a host of office gear like paper shredders, wall power adapters, and even some home studio gear, there’s plenty of already affordable Amazon gear that just got even less expensive. Head below for more details.

One standout here is the Amazon Basics Aluminum USB 3.1 Type-C to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter at $11.50 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $15 and even as much as $17 over the last several months, this is at least 25% off and the lowest we can find. Compatible with just about any USB-C equipped device, from laptops and Chromebooks to game consoles, and more, it features an aluminum housing and a lightweight, compact form-factor for easy travel and storage. More details below.

Browse through the rest of the Amazon Basics tech and accessories sale right here for additional deals from $3 Prime shipped.

Alongside of the big-time deals and new all-time lows live as part of the World Backup Day festivities, you’ll also find even more accessories and tech add-ons waiting in this morning’s roundup. The Twelve South April Fools’ Day sale is also now live with solid offers on a range of the brand’s best-in-class stands, cases, and more.

Amazon Basics Aluminum USB-C Ethernet Adapter features:

Adapter for converting a USB 3.1 Type-C port to a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

Integrated Ethernet port supports 10M/100M/1000M bandwidth; offers instant Internet connection to the host

USB-C input allows for reversible plugging; offers complete compatibility with current computers and devices; compatible with Nintendo Switch

Ready to use, right out of the box; no external power adapter needed

Slim, compact size and lightweight aluminum housing for easy portability

