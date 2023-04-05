Official collectible Mario Kart RC cars with display boxes hit new lows from $21 (Reg. $40)

Alongside this morning’s Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushy sale, Amazon is also now offering some solid deals on the officially licensed Carrera Nintendo Mario Kart RC cars. About as fun to play with as they are collectible, we are now tracking new all-time lows starting from $20.81 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $40, with some characters more typically in the $28 range, Mario is down at $23.36, Luigi is $21.66, and Yoshi is marked down to $20.81, for example. All three of those prices deliver the best we have seen on Amazon. While they might not provide as high-tech an experience as Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Circuit kits, they are also far more affordable and will look great in your Mushroom Kingdom collection. You’re looking at 2.4GHz radio control technology, 1:50 scale based on the official Mario Kart designs, a plastic jewel display case, and even the remote control “features a clear storage section to house your RC car when not in use.” More details below.

On this the official launch date for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, we are tracking a series of notable deals on collectibles, consoles, games, and more. So be sure to dive in below:

While we are talking the Mushroom Kingdom, be sure to check out the latest Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay footage and details on the now available Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console while you’re at it.

Carrera Nintendo Mario Kart RC cars features:

The Mario Kart Mini RC Car – Luigi is the perfect gift to give to any RC car fan or Mario Kart toy collector! The Mini RC car in 1:50 scale races at speeds over 3-mph and comes with a remote controller that features a clear storage section to safely hold your RC car when not in use. The mini RC car also comes in a clear plastic jewel box making this a perfect item for a Mario collector to display for all to see! Race with Luigi nonstop for up to 7-minutes on a single 30-minute battery charge with the included 3.7V rechargeable LiPo-Akku battery. The use of 2.4GHz technology allows up to 16 RC cars to be driven simultaneously giving you plenty of competition.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!