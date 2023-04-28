Today’s best game deals: Xbox Star Wars sale from $6 – Classics, Squadrons, LEGO, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. While we are still awaiting the PlayStation Nintendo Switch side of things (they will hit next week), the Xbox Star Wars game sale is now live ahead of this year’s May the 4th celebration. From classics right up to Battlefront II down at $7.99 and Star Wars Squadrons for just $5.99, down from the usual $40. Another standout here is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga down at $23.99 in digital form. Regularly $60, it starts from $28 via third-party Amazon sellers and has now dropped the lowest price around ahead of the big holiday event next week. The LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga spans all nine trilogy films, allowing players to explore a series of planets to experience various events featured in the films from pod racing on Tatooine to Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We loved our hands-on time with the game and you can get a better idea of what to expect right here. And then head below for all of this weekend’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares II eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Collections up to $60% off from $8
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Violet $48 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- A Little Golf Journey eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince eShop $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 PSN from $9 (Reg. $40+)
- TUNIC PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Hades PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PSN $18 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Golden Week sale from $5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Official Xbox Spring Add-on Sale up to 70% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Forspoken $45 (Reg. $70)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
