Today’s best game deals: Xbox Star Wars sale from $6 – Classics, Squadrons, LEGO, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesMicrosoftStar Wars
Star Wars! From $6
Switch game deals LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. While we are still awaiting the PlayStation Nintendo Switch side of things (they will hit next week), the Xbox Star Wars game sale is now live ahead of this year’s May the 4th celebration. From classics right up to Battlefront II down at $7.99 and Star Wars Squadrons for just $5.99, down from the usual $40. Another standout here is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga down at $23.99 in digital form. Regularly $60, it starts from $28 via third-party Amazon sellers and has now dropped the lowest price around ahead of the big holiday event next week. The LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga spans all nine trilogy films, allowing players to explore a series of planets to experience various events featured in the films from pod racing on Tatooine to Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We loved our hands-on time with the game and you can get a better idea of what to expect right here. And then head below for all of this weekend’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Microsoft

Star Wars

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Power your Apple kit with UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II ch...
PreSonus Revelator Dynamic is one of the best mics in t...
Samsung’s 3.2.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Air...
New Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova game integrate...
Might as well grab this 2-pack of Amazon 6-Outlet USB P...
ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Keyboard ...
Indoor AeroGarden Sprout hits one of its best prices ev...
Finally game at 8K with ABS’ i9-13900K/RTX 4090 d...
Load more...
Show More Comments