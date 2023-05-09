Today’s best game deals: Dead Space $49, Just Dance 2023 $20, God of War Ragnarök, more

Alongside ongoing Nintendo Switch Star Wars deals, this is the place to find all of the best console game discounts as we kick off another week. Microsoft is now offering digital copies of the new Dead Space remake on Xbox for $48.99 shipped. Regularly $70, today’s deal undercuts the gunning $55 deal we are tracking for physical copies on Amazon to deliver the best price we can find. This is also $1 under the Amazon all-time low and a notable chance to add the modernized version to your library. Dead Space originally launched back in 2008 and really put the sci-fi space survival horror genre on the map in a major way. Since then the game’s sort of spiritual successor, The Calisto Protocol has launched, alongside the modern remake of the original on sale here today. The remake takes the experience into the current-generation with an expanded narrative experience, voiced protagonist, and a presentation that has been “fully rebuilt from the ground up with elevated visual fidelity and 3D atmospheric audio.” Players will once again fight to “uncover the dark secrets behind the events aboard the USG Ishimura” with the series’ “genre-defining strategic dismemberment gameplay.” Head below for more.
Nintendo Switch Stars Wars deals:
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic $10 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Republic Commando $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed $13 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy $10 (Reg. $20)
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards eShop $3 (Reg. $10)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Bugsnax eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Switch Online members can play for FREE until the May 7, 2023
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $54 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Wild Hearts $40 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at GameStop
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Enter The Gungeon Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Owlboy Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $13 (Reg. $40+)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- TUNIC PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Hades PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!