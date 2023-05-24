meross’ brand new LED ring Essential Oil Diffuser lands at new low with first deal at $23

meross Essential Oil Diffuser

meross is brand we feature around here quite a bit with its range of HomeKit and Google Assistant smart plugs, bulbs, and more, but today its official Amazon store is offering a notable deal on its new Essential Oil Diffuser. Just recently landing on Amazon at the top of the month, the regularly $29 unit is now seeing its first drop (and subsequent Amazon all-time low) down at $22.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to score today’s nearly 25% price drop as well. Ready to amp up your aromatherapy and make the house smell lovely all year round, it features micro-pore atomization technology “for filtering large water particles” and transforming them into a fine mist that moisturizes the air. It carries four timer modes and two misting options as well as a 400ml capacity, compatibility with all typical essential oils, and a light ring with seven color options for added ambiance. More details below. 

If you don’t like the vibe of the model above, scoop up this InnoGear model for $16 Prime shipped instead. But either way, this 6-pack of essential oils starting at under $10 is a good place to start for loading them up with wonderful, calming scents (peppermint, tea tree, lavender, eucalyptus, lemongrass, and orange). 

If you are more into the smart home gear, we are still tracking a notable price drop on the 4-pack of meross Google Assistant and Alexa color smart bulbs at $23. And be sure to swing by our smart home deal hub for even more including TP-Link’s new Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug and Chamberlain’s smart myQ opener system at new low, not to mention Rachio’s Smart Hose Timer system back down at the lowest price we have tracked since its release earlier this year. 

meross Essential Oil Diffuser features:

Meross essential oil diffuser features micro-pore atomization technology for filtering large water particles, it generates a fine mist that moisturizes the air without leaving water droplets, allowing the fragrance quickly spreads to every corner of the room, helping you relax after a long day. The aroma diffuser with a 400ml large capacity can run all night without requiring a refill, and when the water runs out, it will automatically shut off, providing better protection for the diffuser and making it easier to achieve a restful night’s sleep. Our room diffuser is designed with 7 color LED lights that cycle or fix to your favorite color.

