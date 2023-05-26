Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 68W Dual USB-C GaN Charger $18, more

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 68W Dual USB-C GaN Charger for $18.33 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of $25, today’s deal saves 27% and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is one of the first times we’ve seen a 68W charger fall below $20. Leveraging USB Power Delivery 3.0, this charger has the ability to output up to 68W of power to connected devices. The main output is capable of delivering 60W to connected devices, which comes in at just shy of Apple’s 67W charger for the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, but is more than enough for your iPad Pro or MacBook Air. The other port is 18W which is perfect for fast charging your iPhone when using a USB-C to Lightning cable. Plus, when two devices are connected, the 60W port drops to 50W while the 18W plug stays the same, which is still enough power to run your MacBook Air or iPad and iPhone simultaneously, making this a solid charging choice for an upcoming vacation.
Fast simultaneous charging: 68-watt combined USB power delivery (3.0) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like iPhone 14/13/12/11 series, Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, S10, S9, Fold Z, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-Inch, and more; when using just the USB-C port, the output is 60 watts. GaN technology: GaN components waste less power and produce less heat (compared to silicon), which translates to a more efficient charge. Compact size: small but powerful thanks to innovative GaN technology; design includes a foldable plug for travel-friendly portability. Safety features: integrated over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection to keep connected devices safe
