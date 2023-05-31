Audio-Technica’s retro Sound Burger portable record player is back! And now with Bluetooth

Today Audio Technica is launching the return of its tasty retro portable turntable lovingly dubbed the Sound Burger. After its initial release some 40 years ago, the Sound Burger made a triumphant, albeit short-lived and very limited, return in 2022 as part of the company’s 60th anniversary. After the limited-edition retro-red Sound Burger run sold out in days across the world, AT went back to the drawing board to modernize the experience, and it’s now ready to unleash the new AT-SB727 Sound Burger – Portable Bluetooth Turntable to the world. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Audio-Technica’s Sound Burger portable turntable is back!

Audio tinkerers, beat makers, and sound nerds alike usually have some kind of fascination with vintage quirky music makers, sound generators, and things of that nature. There’s just something about the unique snapshot of a bygone era that gets the imagination going and the creative juices flowing, not to mention the, in many cases, lo-fi tones and sounds much of it can add to “modern” productions. The Sound Burger slides right into this niche nicely, and it’s now back for another run with some modern accouterments, courtesy of its original creators at Audio Technica.

The Audio-Technica AT-SB727 Sound Burger is a portable turntable that plays vinyl anywhere. It provides “high-quality” sound reproduction with a belt-drive system that supports both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records. In the name of portability and playback stability, it employs a die-cast aluminum alloy platter and a dynamic balance system by way of a spring-loaded stylus that applies pressure to the record itself alongside a “high-precision” DC motor to maintain stable rotation.

While much of the physical design hearkens back to the original, the new Sound Burger portable record player does indeed have some modern tech under the hood. First of all, it sports a rechargeable battery that provides up to 12 hours of wireless listening time (USB-A and USB-C charging). From there, a Bluetooth module allows users to choose between a wired (3.5mm headphones or otherwise) or wireless listening connection – you can connect it to your wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more:

Thanks to its Bluetooth connection and compact, lightweight design, the Sound Burger is the perfect partner for parties, picnics, or compact living spaces. Connect to your Bluetooth headphones or speakers and enjoy your favorite vinyl records wirelessly for up to 12 hours.

This time around, the Audio-Technica AT-SB727 Sound Burger will ship in four colorways – black, white, and yellow – but a very limited number of red models will also be available. It carries a $199 MSRP, and we are already starting to see the black variant available on Amazon. Get a closer look right here.

