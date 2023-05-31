Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Esports Life Tycoon, Snap Markup, Twisty Tiles, more

Wednesday morning has arrived and with it we have a new batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps alongside a host of freebies. Just be sure to scope out these price drops on Apple’s official iPhone 14/Pro MagSafe silicone cases and its latest Studio Display that is now down to the lowest price of the year at $1,350. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Sandbox Planet, Snap Markup – Annotation Tool, Twisty Tiles, a series of Youtubers Life titles, Esports Life Tycoon, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Twisty Tiles: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 2XL Supercross HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Fashion: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Music: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Esports Life Tycoon: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: RailModeller Express: FREE (Reg. $1)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Blend Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AI Generated Art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AR Planes: Airplane Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Escape the House of Hell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $18 (Reg. $45)

More on Esports Life Tycoon:

Manage your own esports team. Sign up the best players. Train your superstars. Deal with distractions and critical events before every match. Expand your team and gaming house to win major tournaments around the world until you become the greatest esports team! Personalize every aspect of your professional squad: design your shield and esports equipment, create both your avatar and your players from the start… Compose the electronic sports team of your dreams and climb to the very top of the championship!

