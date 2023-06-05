Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Endling, Tennis Club Story, SkySafari, and more

Monday morning is here and so is a fresh batch of discounted iOS games and apps. WWDC is also just hours away from its official start and we are tracking some great clearance pricing on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro alongside its latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and these iPhone 14 Pro Max deals. As for the apps, highlight offers include Endling, Tennis Club Story, About Love and Hate 2, Root Board Game, SkySafari, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Endling: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tennis Club Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wings of Glory: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sagrada: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Root Board Game: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia Yellow & Yangtze: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Fox in the Forest: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Train: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sticker Drop: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Dig Deep – Gold Miner: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WeSave – Budget, Money Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MakePass: Barcode to Wallet: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Avernum HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Recolla: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vinyls: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlorkOfStickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Endling:

Will a mother fox manage to keep its little cubs alive?Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure. Discover the destructive force of the human race, as it corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day. Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive.

