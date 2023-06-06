Smartphone Accessories: Momax 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Station $50 (58% off), more

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $49.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 38B36VFCat checkout. You’d typically pay $120 at Amazon for this charging station, and today’s deal comes in at 58% off its list price saving you $70 in the process. Not only that, but it marks a return to our last mention from March at the all-time low price that we’ve tracked. This charging station is the perfect pair with Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 that was just announced yesterday. The StandBy function of iOS 17 will turn your iPhone into a pseudo smart display which will showcase a clock, weather, and more at a glance. This charger uses a single wall plug (with a 30W USB-C adapter, sold separately) to deliver 15W of MagSafe charging to your iPhone 12 or newer, 5W to your AirPods, and another 5W to your Apple Watch. All of that combined with the upcoming StandBy function makes this a solid desk or bedside charger to power your entire Apple kit with a single plug.

Using Apple’s MagSafe magnetic suction module, the lock screen has its own charging animation, which is in harmony with the iPhone, and you can view the MFM certification information through the iPhone. The upgraded magnetic force of the wireless charger stand will hold your phone securely,the MagSafe magnetic suction function only supports bare metal or with a MagSafe case. Easily lock into any position to provide landscape or portrait view mode. The intelligent circuit protection chip has passed the safety certification. Safely protect your phone from over current, over voltage, overheating, overcharging, short circuit. It also supports foreign object detection FOD function, allowing you to charge more quickly and safely.

