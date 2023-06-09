Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Afterplace, Stardash, Go Rally, and more

We are almost ready to head into the weekend, but first let’s roundup all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has already seen solid price drops go live on Apple’s AirTag alongside summer deals on Beats Fit Pro and the wonderful Twelve South’s HiRise 3, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include Pixelizator, Go Rally, Afterplace, Stardash, BFT – Bear Focus Timer, and Swim Out. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Small Farm Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Afterplace: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Treasure Temples: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BFT – Bear Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: MyFlo: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Groundskeeper2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Embracelet: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: AmiiBot: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Civilization VI: $32 (Reg. $60)

More on Afterplace:

Afterplace is an adventurous indie game for mobile devices. It’s a huge open world, full of hidden secrets, treasures, and creatures. You’ll run around the woods, fight monsters, and talk to ostensibly shady characters! All from your pocket! Be warned though – you never know what the forest might be hiding, and not all trails are paved. Labyrinths and dungeons are tucked away in the most concealed nooks. There are no waypoints in Afterplace. You’ll have to forge your own path.

