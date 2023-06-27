Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces, Cuphead, NBA 2K23 $6, Crash Bandicoot, more

Alongside our recent hands-on time with the new Pikmin 4 and Everybody 1-2 Switch!, Best Buy is now offering Mario Tennis Aces on Nintendo Switch for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. It also sells for just shy of full price at Amazon where it rarely goes on sale in physical form for your collection. Mario latest outing to the court delivers “full-blown tennis battles” and the first story mode since the Mario Tennis game on the Game Boy Advance system. It makes for a fun multiplayer experience at home with friends and family this summer and beyond with up to 4 players in local or online action alongside the ability to challenge the CPU, boss battles, and all of the fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. This deal joins a host of eShop offers and ongoing pre-orders on the latest new Switch releases down below. Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- NBA 2K23 Standard $6 (Reg. $60)
- Guacamelee! 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Shovel Knight DigeShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition in-stock at $130
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $25 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Engage $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R $16 (Reg. $20)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $39 (Reg. $50)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from $58 (Reg. $70)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead Xbox physical $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Wild Hearts $30 (Reg. $70)
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale up to 50% off
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
