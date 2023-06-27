Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces, Cuphead, NBA 2K23 $6, Crash Bandicoot, more

Reg. $60 $43
Mario Tennis Aces goes FREE

Alongside our recent hands-on time with the new Pikmin 4 and Everybody 1-2 Switch!, Best Buy is now offering Mario Tennis Aces on Nintendo Switch for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. It also sells for just shy of full price at Amazon where it rarely goes on sale in physical form for your collection. Mario latest outing to the court delivers “full-blown tennis battles” and the first story mode since the Mario Tennis game on the Game Boy Advance system. It makes for a fun multiplayer experience at home with friends and family this summer and beyond with up to 4 players in local or online action alongside the ability to challenge the CPU, boss battles, and all of the fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. This deal joins a host of eShop offers and ongoing pre-orders on the latest new Switch releases down below. Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

PlayStation and Xbox:

