Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, Gotham Knights $21, PSN weekend sale, more

Walmart is now offering Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently matched via Amazon third-party sellers, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked on a physical copy for your Switch collection. You can enjoy this one with three friends in drop-in drop-out co-op mode or with the CPU as you use friend hearts to charm enemies to fight alongside you. Much of Kirby’s Copy abilities are present here (Sword, Fire, Water, Bomb, Broom, and many more) alongside boss battles and the ability to combine powers “with elements such as wind and water to create new friend abilities.” Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!