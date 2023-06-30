Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, Gotham Knights $21, PSN weekend sale, more

Walmart is now offering Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently matched via Amazon third-party sellers, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked on a physical copy for your Switch collection. You can enjoy this one with three friends in drop-in drop-out co-op mode or with the CPU as you use friend hearts to charm enemies to fight alongside you. Much of Kirby’s Copy abilities are present here (Sword, Fire, Water, Bomb, Broom, and many more) alongside boss battles and the ability to combine powers “with elements such as wind and water to create new friend abilities.” Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions
***Everybody 1-2 Switch! hands-on first impressions
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
- DEEMO eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Crypt of the NecroDancereShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- KORG Gadget eShop $24 (Reg. $48)
- GameStop Buy Two Get One FREE pre-owned titles
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Wonder Boy – Asha in Monster World $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 Standard $6 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Guacamelee! 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Shovel Knight DigeShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition in-stock at $130
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $25 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Engage $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R $16 (Reg. $20)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- GameStop Buy Two Get One FREE pre-owned titles
- Gotham Knights PSN $21 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PSN Weekend Sale: 95 titles from $5
- Hitman 3 $5 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead Xbox physical $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Wild Hearts $30 (Reg. $70)
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale up to 50% off
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
