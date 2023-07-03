OtterBox 4th of July 15% off sitewide: 15W 2-in-1 Charging Station $110, tumblers, much more

The annual OtterBox 4th of July sale is now in full swing. Whereas our last sale mention was limited to its iPhone and Samsung Galaxy case collection, this time around it is offering a straight 15% off sitewide. So if there is anything the brand offers you have had your eye on that doesn’t go on sale very often, now’s the time to strike. Cases, cables, wall chargers, MagSafe gear, screen protection, car mounts, and well, everything it sells is seeing a straight up 15% discount in celebration of Independence Day 2023. Head below for more details and a closer look at the OtterBox 4th of July sale.

OtterBox 4th of July sale

The OtterBox 4th of July sale is now live with deals across everything the popular accessory brand sells. And it’s not just the tech gear mentioned above, you’ll also find the sale extended to its steel Elevation tumblers, hard and soft coolers, growlers, and the rest of its outdoor lineup as well. Shipping is free in all orders over $50.

But one standout on the tech side of things here is the 15W MFi approved OtterBox 2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe down at $110.46 shipped. Regularly $130, this one really only ever goes on sale during OtterBox holiday events as it is exclusively available on the official site at Apple stores. Providing a proper 15W MagSafe charging landing pad for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices, you’ll also find a 5W Apple Watch charging puck built into the unit alongside an included Fast Charge 36W Wall Charger and 6.6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. There are plenty of great 3-in-1 models out there that also provide a home for your AirPods or a third Qi-enabled device, but I really like the sleek minimalism of the design on this model. It also delivers what I would describe as a truly Apple-like design with the stark white of the design and that MacBook-silver treatment along the base.

Browse through the rest of the OtterBox sitewide 4th of July sale right here, and then check out more of the highlight holiday sales now live below:

OtterBox 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe powers Apple devices on one space-saving stand. Click iPhone to the stand and place Apple Watch on the base. MagSafe dock tilts flat to charge AirPods on the stand too. Perfect for home and office, 2-in-1 Charging Station organizes your devices in one place. USB-C: 36W (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/ 2.4A). Wireless: MagSafe: 15W, Watch: 5W.

