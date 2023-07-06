Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock iPhone 14 series clear cases from $17, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Krystec HaloLock Clear cases for iPhone 14 series smartphones on sale. A favorite has the 14 Pro style down to $24.29 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Like the rest of the lineup, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $30 going rate, today’s offer lands with just under 20% in savings in tow while setting a new all-time low on Amazon. There are some other styles on sale, too.
- iPhone 14: $17 (Reg. $20)
- iPhone 14 Plus: $17 (Reg. $20)
- iPhone 14 Pro: $24 (Reg. $30)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: $22 (Reg. $30)
ESR’s latest clear case takes on a much more protective form-factor than your average cover with drop protection, a raised lip around the front to protector your screen, and the brand’s Krystec Clear tech to prevent yellowing over time. The brand’s HaloLock magnet array is also on board for taking full advantage of MagSafe. Head below for all of the day’s other best Smartphone Accessories.
More smartphone accessories:
- Outfit your iPhone 14 with Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks from $32 Amazon lows
- Baseus PowerCombo On 100W Power Strip: $64 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- PowerA MOGA Xbox Controller Smartphone Clip: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- UGREEN Smartphone Desk Stand: $10 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Belkin delivers a compact StandBy companion with 15W kickstand MagSafe Charger at $27
- TALK WORKS Car Mount: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter: $18 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- AINOPE 60W 4-port Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger preps your iPhone 14 for StandBy mode at $29
- Courant Mag:1 7.5W MagSafe Charger: $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Baseus 100W USB-C PD Cable: $10 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Lamicall Gooseneck Smartphone Mount: $26 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6/SE iPhone gimbals see first discounts from $99 Amazon lows
- Spigen 15W Qi Pad: $22 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- VOLTME 20W USB-C Charger 2-pack: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Sony’s latest XM5 ANC headphones drop to lowest price of the year at $299 (Save $99)
- ESR 90W USB-C Metal Car Charger: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- elago’s popular MS2 stand gets your MagSafe charger ready for StandBy at $15 (Reg. $20)
- 6-Outlet Wall Tap with USB-C: $13 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!