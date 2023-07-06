Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock iPhone 14 series clear cases from $17, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Krystec HaloLock Clear cases for iPhone 14 series smartphones on sale. A favorite has the 14 Pro style down to $24.29 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Like the rest of the lineup, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $30 going rate, today’s offer lands with just under 20% in savings in tow while setting a new all-time low on Amazon. There are some other styles on sale, too.

ESR’s latest clear case takes on a much more protective form-factor than your average cover with drop protection, a raised lip around the front to protector your screen, and the brand’s Krystec Clear tech to prevent yellowing over time. The brand’s HaloLock magnet array is also on board for taking full advantage of MagSafe. Head below for all of the day’s other best Smartphone Accessories.

