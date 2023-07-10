Best price ever just hit Elgato’s fantastic customizable Stream Deck MK.2 at $110

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $150 $110

Prime Day 2023 is less than 24 hours away now but Amazon is already offering its best price ever on the fantastic Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 in white. Regularly $150, you can now land one at $109.99 shipped. That nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. It comes in at $10 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Elgato refreshed its popular MK.2 Stream Deck with a fresh coat of white paint last spring, just months after we went hands-on with the black model. A mainstay in our personal setups (as detailed in our recent Behind the Screens features) it delivers 15 fun customizable LCD macro controls you can use to trigger various functions – launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and a whole lot more. You can even use them to bolster your Mac-based workstation. Get a closer look at the 4KCU-, OBS-, Streamlabs-, Twitch-, YouTube-, and Philips Hue-compatible control surface right here and head below for more details. 

As of right now, the Prime Day-worthy price drop on the MK.2 model is your best bet when it comes to brand name controllers like this. It is easily one of our favorite options in the lineup and is currently selling for the same price Amazon will sell you the older model in renewed condition. Don’t sleep on today’s featured deal if you’re interested. 

We are also tracking the very first price drop on Razer’s Elgato Stream Deck competitor down at $131 shipped. But for the latest and greatest from Elgato, dive into our launch coverage on the next-gen Stream Deck control surface. This one might not provide as many customizable macro controls as the MK.2 on sale above, but it does feature a Touch Bar-style display and some rotary knobs for additional bespoke work surface options. 

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

  • 15 Customizable LCD Keys: Instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.
  • One-Touch Operation: Trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.
  • Visual Feedback: Know that your command has been executed.
  • Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.
  • Hotkey Actions: Streamline your film editing, music production, photography workflow, etc.

