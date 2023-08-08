WaterField’s new case wraps your ASUS ROG Ally handheld in leather/ballistic canvas and magnetic zippers

WaterField is launching its brand-new ASUS ROG Ally case today. The brand specializes in carriers of all types, whether it be for travel goods and toiletries or MacBooks and Nintendo Switch, but today it has turned its attention to the new PC gaming handheld that launched back in mid-May to take on the Steam Deck. The latest from ASUS delivers a Windows-powered gaming rig for folks to take their PC libraries on the go anywhere and WaterField is here to provide a premium home to keep it safe when out and about. Head below for more details and a closer look.

WaterField’s new ASUS ROG Ally cas

Not unlike the brand’s new dopp kits and passport wallets we just featured, as well as the 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve before that, the new Waterfield ASUS ROG Ally case is designed to provide a “professional-looking case custom-fitted” for the new handheld and a few key accessories.

The brand is also once again employing some relatively premium materials in the way of full-grain leather, vegan ballistic nylon, or waxed canvas, with plush interior padding alongside an “innovative magnetic zipper-style closure that supports in-case charging.”

Strings of rare-earth magnets along two sides of the gaming console case create an inventive magnetic “zipper” that can be opened by pulling the sides apart or by placing one finger inside and “unzipping” the magnets. The sleek, sophisticated case carries the gaming handheld discreetly, making it suitable for any environment.

Here are the ROG Ally case features at a glance:

Rugged full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, and waxed canvas each project a professional aesthetic (that can slip under the radar at work).

Lightweight, closed-cell foam protects the ROG Ally console from damage.

Clever rare-earth magnetic “zipper” closure quietly secures the main compartment, acts as a protective bumper, and allows in-case charging.

Soft, plush liner protects the ROG Ally display and chassis.

Reinforced interior seams create an additional protective barrier around the ROG Ally.

Cushioned interior pockets stow Mini SD cards and a charging cord or another accessory.

Two nylon loops attach to an optional carabiner that can fasten the handheld gaming case to a bag or strap.

Designed and handcrafted in WaterField’s San Francisco sewing studio.

The new cover is available for purchase now with delivery starting on “August 11.” It, like much of the other WaterField gear, is a handmade piece of kit that comes at an $84+ premium – available in “black, blue, chocolate, grizzly, or white full-grain leather with black ballistic nylon; or two vegan options: all-black ballistic nylon or all-tan waxed canvas.”

If the WaterField ROG Ally case is a bit overkill for your needs, here are some other more affordable ASUS ROG Ally cases to check out:

OPTOSLON ROG Ally Carrying Case $20

Dobe Protective Case with kickstand $20

co2CREA Hard Silicone Case $ 43

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro $32 This one is for Steam Deck but reports suggests the Ally fits

And even more…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!