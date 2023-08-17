PowerA’s wrap-around Android Controller with passthrough charging drops to $80 today

Amazon is now offering the PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Android Bluetooth Controller for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is nearly 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Only twice since its launch in summer 2022 has it gone for any less than $80. Today’s deal comes in at within about $8 of the all-time low. Designed for mobile and cloud gaming on Android, it also works at home with your PC setup running Windows 10/11 – that includes Bluetooth or wired USB connections. When it comes to mobile use, it wraps around either side of an Android handset to deliver something more akin to a Nintendo Switch setup with the typical set of face buttons, a D-Pad, thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and a pair of mappable advanced controls you’ll find around back. An integrated 2,000mAh power bank is onboard here as well, allowing users to charge a device while playing. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and our hands-on review, then head below for more details.

When it comes to wrap-around, Switch-style mobile controller like this, we would be remiss not to mention the Razer Kishi. There are others out there, like the popular BACKBONE models, but most of them tend to fetch more than $80. The Kishi on the other hand can be yours starting from $35 on Amazon right now and is available for both Android and iOS setups.

And while we are talking gamepads, be sure to check out the brand new miniature 8BitDo Micro we featured today as well as some of the new releases you’ll find below:

And remember, time is ticking to score the best price of the year on the PS5 DualSense models as part of the back to school sale.

PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller features:

Easy cloud gaming on the go via Android devices or at home on PC with Windows 10/11.Platform : Android Phones, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile Gaming Officially licensed by Xbox, includes a 2-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.com/Support

2 Ways to Play : Choose from Handheld Mode with your Phone securely clamped into the controller, or play in Tabletop Mode with the included phone stand

Connect via Bluetooth wireless or USB wired mode.

Improve your reaction time with two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons you can program on-the-fly.

Integrated 2000mAh power bank and charging pad lets you wirelessly charge your device while you play. Includes Lightning port for controller charging and USB-C port (with USB-C to USB-A adapter) for charging iPhone; Lightning cable not included.

Telescoping center fits devices up to 7.13” (181.1mm)

