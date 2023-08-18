Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $45 all-time low, Mario titles, more

Update: Street Fighter 6 on Xbox Series X in physical form has now hit a new Amazon all-time low at $49 shipped, down from he regular $60 price tag.
Alongside all of the notable back to school first-party Switch game deals below and this morning’s wildly low $265 price on the OLED Switch console, Monoprice is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in physical form at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently selling for $57 or more at Amazon, this is the best price we have tracked on the epic new Zelda adventure from a trusted retailer. It has never gone for less than $52 at Amazon, for comparison. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, much like the aforementioned OLED console offer, so grab them now if you’re interested. What can you say about the latest Zelda title? Tears of the Kingdom is simply brilliant through and through, and if you don’t have a copy in your Switch library you’re truly missing out on one of the best and most imaginative Switch games ever. Here’s the official Nintendo merchandise for the game and be sure to scoop up the Official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom collector’s guide while it’s on sale. The rest of this weekend’s best console game deals are waiting down below.
Summer Nintendo Multiplayer Sale
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $32 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO 2K Drive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop SEGA sale from $2
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition $50 (Reg. $90)
- Or standard edition at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Game Builder Garage $21 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons $4 (Reg. $15)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R $30 (Reg. $50)
- Doom $16 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Standard $40 (Reg. $60)
- Broforce $3 (Reg. $15)
- Among Us $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $19 (Reg. $27)
- And even more first-party Switch game deals…
- And even more third-party Switch game deals…
- Plus additional price drops liven the eShop…
PlayStation Back to School Sale
- PlayStation 5 disc version console $449 (Reg. $500)
- DualSense Controllers (all colors) from $49 (Reg. $70)
And the game deals…
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 digital $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- God of War $9 (Reg. $20)
- Gran Turismo Sport $9 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $39 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- Gran Turismo 7 $46 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $29 (Reg. $70)
- MLB The Show 23 from $29 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- More PlayStation 5 games up to 60% off
- More PlayStation 4 games up to 60% off
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $6 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Watch Dogs: Legion $10 (Reg. $20+)
- PlayStation PSN Under $20 digital game sale
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Sonic Origins PS4 & PS5 $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO 2K Drive from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy 10 Days. 10 Games. 10 Dollars sale
- MADDEN NFL 24: Standard Edition pre-order $50 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $48 (Reg. $70)
- Prey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- A Plague Tale: Requiem PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!