Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $45 all-time low, Mario titles, more

Justin Kahn -
zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-nintendo direct

Update: Street Fighter 6 on Xbox Series X in physical form has now hit a new Amazon all-time low at $49 shipped, down from he regular $60 price tag. 

Alongside all of the notable back to school first-party Switch game deals below and this morning’s wildly low $265 price on the OLED Switch console, Monoprice is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in physical form at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently selling for $57 or more at Amazon, this is the best price we have tracked on the epic new Zelda adventure from a trusted retailer. It has never gone for less than $52 at Amazon, for comparison. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, much like the aforementioned OLED console offer, so grab them now if you’re interested. What can you say about the latest Zelda title? Tears of the Kingdom is simply brilliant through and through, and if you don’t have a copy in your Switch library you’re truly missing out on one of the best and most imaginative Switch games ever. Here’s the official Nintendo merchandise for the game and be sure to scoop up the Official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom collector’s guide while it’s on sale. The rest of this weekend’s best console game deals are waiting down below. 

