Save $70 on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones at $278 (Second-best this year)

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 shipped in black. Down from the usual $348 going rate for one of the first times this year, you’re looking at the second-best price in 2023 at $70 off. This is the first time we’ve seen it on sale for this price since June, and comes within $17 of the year’s best price. While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

On the more affordable end of Sony’s lineup, the WH-CH720N headphones are still a very compelling alternative. These more affordable ANC headphones arrive without the same XM series build, but arrive as more recent additions to the lineup that block out sound while coming backed by the same Integrated Processor V1 as found above. There’s 35-hour battery life to boot, which also makes the $128 sale price even more enticing to save some extra cash from the XM4.

We also just saw Anker this week reveal the latest addition to its lineup of Soundcore audio products. The upcoming Space One ANC headphones take on a new form-factor for the company, while also coming backed by improved active noise cancellation, up to 55 hours of playback on a single charge, and one of three different colors.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

