Xbox Series X from $470 or with a $75 Dell gift card attached down at $475

Update: Woot has brought back its Xbox Series X deals. While the Dell offer below is still the best overall value, if you don’t care about its gift cards, Woot’s deals are your best bet:

Update: Dell has now dropped the price on its Xbox Series X and $75 gift card bundle down to $474.99 shipped. Coming in with a $575 value, this is $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find.

After pre-orders went live on the brand new official Microsoft skins this today, Woot is now offering Xbox Series X consoles for $469.99 shipped for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $500 and still fetching as much directly from Amazon and elsewhere, this is a solid $30 discount and the lowest we can find right now. While we have seen some limited time bundle offers for less this year and you can also currently score one of Microsoft’s flagship machines from Dell at $499.99 with a $75 gift card attached, the Woot offer is the best straight up cash discount right now. If you’re on the hunt for a new Series X or are looking to grab a second one, these offers are as good as it gets at the moment and are among the best of 2023. Head below for more details.

Both the Woot and Dell offers are delivering brand new units that include the same 1-year Microsoft warranty you would get elsewhere. They also include the usual Xbox Wireless Controller and a high-speed HDMI cable in the box.

As we touched on above, Microsoft just unveiled its new official Series X Starfield and camo console wraps. All of the details you need on those are right here and you’ll find more of the latest announcements and features in the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Series X console features:

Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!