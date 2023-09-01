8Bitdo’s regularly up to $45 Ultimate customizable Xbox Controller now just $19

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gameswoot8Bitdo
$19
8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X

We are now tracking one of the best prices ever on the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox. The regularly up to $45 gamepad is now on sale for $18.99 via Woot in all three colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Currently on sale for $24 at Amazon, today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention (with limited color selection) and delivers the best prices we can find anywhere. If you’re looking to land an affordable third-party controller for your Xbox rig, 8Bitdo is one of the best in the price range. While it might not be the wireless model with the anti-drift Hall Effect stick, that one will run you just under $70 with an included charging dock right now. The wired model is still a capable solution for couch co-op or otherwise that takes it up a notch from your typical third-party option. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10, it features custom button mapping, adjustable stick and trigger sensitivity, and vibration control using the brand’s iOS/Android Ultimate software. The extra pro-level back buttons and a 3.5mm audio jack are nice touches here as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more. 

If you’re looking for something more affordable for your Switch (as well as Android, and Raspberry Pi with compatibility on iPad, iPhone, and Mac), 8Bitdo’s brand new Micro Switch controller is worth a look. This miniature gamepad is also now seeing its very first price drop courtesy of the official Amazon storefront and you can get all of the details you need in our launch coverage

And while we are talking multi-platform controllers, Amazon’s has now knocked its Luna gamepad down to $50 for the Labor Day weekend. This regularly $70 model works on a plethora of consoles, tablets, smartphones, and PC systems and is now sitting at the second-best price of the year. Scope it out in this morning’s deal post right here

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

  • Designed in a playful pastel pink to add a bit of color to your gaming setup
  • Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.
  • Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC
  • Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly
  • Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more
  • Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones
  • Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

