Aer intros new recycled Pro Kit tech organizer and MacBook brief with lifetime warranty

Aer Pro Kit tech organizer

Aer is out with its latest tech carriers today, headlined by the new Pro Kit tech organizer. The compact cable and accessory organizer joins the brand’s new Pro Brief tech bag for travel, everyday carry, and for heading to the office as the latest entries in Aer’s growing stable of bags to keep your gear organized wherever you might be. Both the new Pro Kit organizer pouch and the Pro Brief are now available for purchase in various colors from the brand’s official site, and you can get a closer look at both down below. 

New Aer Pro Kit tech organizer

Much like we saw on the on the brand’s MacBook-ready new City Tote Bag and Travel Pack 3 after going hands-on this past summer, the brand is once again leveraging bluesign approved materials including re/cor recycled nylon and 840D CORDURA to craft its latest pro gear. They also both ship with a lifetime warranty, much like everything else from Aer. 

The new Pro Kit tech organizer comes in the form of a standing desk pouch “that displays tech necessities, features a structured yet flexible design to fit tech gear, and neatly keep essentials organized to work from any desk setup.” Alongside the aforementioned nylon treatment, it also features the YKK zippers we have tested out previously alongside a “soft, woven lining” loaded with what it calls a smart organization system – mesh and zippered pockets, a back compartment for larger accessories, pen/stylus loop, and a quick-grab webbing loop. 

Features at a glance:

  • 840D CORDURA re/cor recycled nylon exterior (bluesign approved)
  • YKK zippers
  • Soft woven recycled nylon lining for a premium look and feel (bluesign approved)
  • Stands upright when full
  • Mesh and zippered pockets for smart organization
  • Back compartment for bulky or larger accessories
  • Pen/stylus loop
  • Quick-grab webbing loop for carrying or hanging

The Pro Kit tech organizer comes in black, navy, or olive and is now available for purchase at $55

Aer Pro Brief

The new Pro Brief features much of the same build quality and material use as the Pro Kit tech organizer alongside a padded and suspended laptop pocket with soft lining (fits machines up to 16 inches), a water-resistant main zipper, a removable padded shoulder strap, wallet bottle pocket, and a back pocket “for your wallet or phone.”

Features at a glance:

  • 840D CORDURA re/cor recycled nylon exterior (bluesign approved)
  • YKK zippers
  • Duraflex plastic hardware
  • Soft woven recycled nylon lining for a premium look and feel (bluesign approved)
  • Padded and suspended laptop pocket with soft lining (fits up to 16″ laptop)
  • Smart organization for your everyday essentials
  • Water-resistant main zipper
  • Removable padded shoulder strap
  • Side pocket for umbrellas or small bottles
  • Secure back pocket for your wallet or phone
  • Slip pocket fits notebooks or tablets
  • Luggage pass-through

It too is available for purchase in black, navy, or olive, and sells for $139 shipped

