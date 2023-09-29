Land a stainless steel link bracelet band for Apple Watch from under $19 today (33% off)

NewWays (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its stainless steel Apple Watch band in various colroways from $18.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable. The prices vary by colorway, but we are tracking the under $19 listing on the Titanium color ready for Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 alongside price drops on many of the other colors and sizes for the Series 6, 7, 8, and 9 models as well. Regularly up to $28, this is as much as 33% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a notable deal on a now even more budget-friendly “316 stainless steel” bracelet-style Apple Watch band. More details below.

Okay, so there’s no way this band is going to be anywhere near the quality of something like the gorgeous SANDMARC stainless and titanium models – they are the best options on the market if you ask me. But those, despite our exclusive discount and my personal love for the look and quality of them, are understandably a more pricey endeavor. If you’re looking for something affordable that will still deliver that metal bracelet-style look to Apple Watch, it doesn’t get much more affordable than the NewWays options above. Just don’l’t expect the same level of craftsmanship as the SANDMARC models by any means.

NewWays metal Apple Watch band:

The band is made of extremely durable 316 stainless steel that is virtually immune to rust and corrosion. Non-irritating, durable and comfortable. With the spring bar design, the link is very easy to remove and install. Fits men and women with 5.5”-8.2” (140-210mm) wrists. If you need extra links, please come to us. The custom double button folding clasp locks firmly and folds neatly within the stainless steel band.

