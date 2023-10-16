8Bitdo’s lit-up dual Xbox controller charger hits one of its best prices ever at $25 (Reg. $45)

While we have seen a few solid price drops this year on the 8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox, today’s is the best yet. The late 2022 model charger from the brand is now available for $24.99 via Woot with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $45 and currently fetching as much via Amazon, this is 44% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. today’s deal comes in at $11 under our previous mention to under cut the best price we have ever tracked directly on Amazon. Much like the name suggests, this is 8Bitdo’s latest Xbox charger that can juice up a pair of gamepads at the same time. But the real standout feature here is the see-through base and built-in ambient lighting (illumination modes including bright, medium, dim, and cycle). It ships with two 1,100mAh battery backs and four battery doors alongside the charger unit itself. Head over to our launch coverage for additional details and down below for more.

If a single controller charger will do the trick, this PowerA option is worth a look at $20 Prime shipped. You won’t get the see-through base or the lighting action here, and it is only $5 less than the 8Bitdo right now, but it might be better option for some folks anyway.

We are still tracking a rare price drop on the WD_BLACK C50 Xbox Series X|S expansion card down at $125 and you’ll find more of the latest in the world of Xbox down below:

8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series and Xbox One wireless controllers.

Magnetic Secure Charging – The magnetic contacts secure the controller to the charging dock.

LED Charging Indicator – Amber lighting when charging, and white when fully charged.

Adjustable Ambient Lighting, you can press the touch pad to adjust the brightness from bright > medium > dim in a cycle.

Dual Charging Dock with two 1100 mAh rechargeable battery packs and 4 battery doors.

