Here’s how to buy the official Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers tomorrow at Best Buy

You’ll get another chance to buy the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers tomorrow morning. We are getting one last blast of Spider-Man 2 pre-release goodies ahead of launch on Friday this week, including the official collector’s art books, a new launch trailer, and the official Wheaties crossover cereal box, but next up is another chance to score the nearly impossible to get Spider-Man console covers. Head below for all of the details on how to buy the official Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers tomorrow at Best Buy.

How to buy the official Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers

The PS5 Spider-Man console covers have been very hard to get a hold of since they went up for sale alongside the much easier to get Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 bundle and the matching DualSense controller. Currently sold out everywhere, including Amazon, Walmart and directly from PlayStation, Best Buy is announcing that a limited run of the covers will be available tomorrow (October 18, 2023) via its app.

You’ll want to download the app on iOS or Android. From there, the console covers will come available in the “Drops” section (found in the bottom menu bar) tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. You can opt to ask for Drop Alerts to notify you when the console covers are live, but judging by how popular they have been, it might just be smarter to have the app open and ready to go right at 11 a.m. or early to give yourself the best shot and scoring them.

Good luck!

While we might very well see regular in-stock listings for the Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 console and the DualSense controller at Amazon and elsewhere in the future, both of them will be available via the Drops situation detailed above on October 19 and October 20, respectively.

You can get more details on all of the special edition Spider-Man 2 Sony PlayStation gear in our feature piece right here.

