Review: Glorious floods market with Model O 2 Pro, D 2 Pro, and 4K/8K editions [Video]

Wanting to drive further into the competitive gaming market, today, Glorious is out with four new gaming mice. The Model O 2 and Model D 2 have been given the pro treatment in 1K versions as well as new 4/8K editions. Starting at $100, they don’t carry the “pro” price tag as mice from other brands but can they hold their own in the ring? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Model O 2 Pro

Dimensions:

128.4mm L

61mm W(front)

67mm W(back)

37.5mm H

57g (1K)

59g (4K/8K edition)

Design-wise, the $100 Model O 2 Pro looks nearly identical to the Model O Pro released in a limited batch in the fall of 2022. Instead of the honeycomb shell of most Glorious mice, the Pro line features a solid shell, has no RGB, and is even lighter at just 57g. A quick note here – the 4k/8k variant does add more weight and comes in at 59g.

With those design elements, this appears to be a 2nd generation of the Model O Pro rather than a Pro version of the Model O 2.

Altogether the Model O 2 Pro is a Glorious Frankenstein mouse with the shape of the Model O Pro, the sensor from the Model O 2 Wireless, and brand new optical switches.

It’s a comfortable shape that at one point had me switched from an ergo to a symmetrical gaming mouse. Unlike other brands, though, the shape has not been updated. Glorious has just changed what’s under the solid shell.

Model D 2 Pro vs Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Model D 2 Pro

Dimensions:

127.4mm L

62mm W(front)

67.7mm W(back)

42.5mm H

60g (1K)

62g (4K/8K edition)

The Model D 2 Pro takes all of the same hardware as the O 2 Pro and puts it in a larger, more ergonomic shape. Glorious had also released a limited run of the Model D Pro but I did not purchase that one.

Model O 2 Pro, D 2 Pro: Video

There are two issues I have with the shape of the D 2 Pro. First is the position of the side buttons. They are placed higher than those on the Deathadder V3 Pro which makes them harder for me to find and activate. I have to modify my grip more than I would like to to get my thumb on the buttons. That may not be an issue for everyone but was definitely something I didn’t like about the shape.

My other complaint is a comparison with the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro as it’s my favorite ergonomic gaming mouse. The Razer has a similar left-to-right slope but the hump of the MD2Pro sits further forward than the DAV3Pro making it not as comfortable for my grip style. I have to try a little bit harder to get my palm to make contact with the back of the mouse when I’m gaming or even just working at my PC.

Glorious’ new optical switches

One new thing with these mice is Glorious’ first optical mouse switches. That’s about as much information as Glorioius gave us, though. They’re rated to 100M clicks – up from the 80M of the Model O 2 and I 2 Wireless. On paper, they have a quicker response bringing the input latency of the mouse down. We’ll have to wait for some third-party tests to verify those claims, though.

In use, the switches on the Model D 2 Pro 4K have a bit of a lackluster click experience. It’s not bad but it just doesn’t give the same “pro” level click sound and feel as competition from Razer and Logitech. Granted, they feel light and easy to actuate but have a more hollow plastic sound when compared to the Viper V3 Hyperspeed and G Pro X Superlight 2.

There is barely any wiggle on the mouse buttons and equally small amounts of pre and post-travel. Once again they feel good but just don’t give the same premium click experience as other more expensive mice.

BAMF 2.0 sensor

Quickly touching on the sensor, it’s the same BAMF 2.0 that we saw in the Model O 2 and the Model I 2 Wireless. It has a max DPI of 26K with a max speed of 650 IPS (Inches per second).

I didn’t have any issues with the sensor but also it doesn’t have the same customizability as higher-end mice.

For example, both the DAV3Pro and Superlight 2 can split X and Y-axis sensitivity through their respective software and the Logitech can even match a DPI sensitivity to another mouse which is a powerful tool to make the switch easier.

4K/8K experience

While the base 1K variants top out at 1K polling, the 4K/8K edition can go up to 4K wireless and 8K polling when wired. Glorious includes the necessary wireless dongle in the box for the $130 price tag.

That’s notable because Razer often requires the dongle that enables higher polling rates to be purchased separately or in a package deal.

Now, there has been plenty of conversation on the pros and cons of 4K and 8K polling rates. Notably, Logitech capped its new G Pro X Superlight 2 at just 2K polling.

Often, higher polling rates can be more taxing on a gaming system and can have more connection issues. But, for those who are at the top levels of competitive gaming, mice with higher polling rates often give some of the lowest input latency results. That means that mouse clicks feel faster and more responsive when gaming.

In-Use

I bought the original Model O Pro when it was announced last year but never made any content about it. I had some QC issues that didn’t live up to the hype. It rattled when shaken and was quickly replaced by other gaming mice.

I’m happy to say that I have not had the same issues with Model O 2 Pro or Model D 2 Pro. So far, the builds feel solid and don’t make any noises when shaken.

I spent most of my time testing the Model D 2 Pro 4K/8K Edition as this is closer to my preferred shape and I wanted to see how playing at 4K or 8K performed. While I don’t have the tools or processes in place to test the end-to-end latency of gaming mice, this mouse felt great when playing FPS games. The recent Battlefield 2042 update with a brand-new infantry-focused map gave plenty of instances to test the speed of this mouse.

While wireless at 4K polling, the experience was mostly seamless but I did have a few hiccups. With the receiver on my desk next to other wireless receivers and dongles, occasionally it would have an odd stutter. But, if I removed the other devices and cleaned up the area a bit it was smooth sailing. Again, this wasn’t a constant issue but just an occasional hiccup in the gameplay.

Wired at 8K, the Model D 2 Pro 4K edition performed flawlessly – I didn’t have any issues like the occasional hiccups of the 4K wireless.

9to5Toy’s Take

Overall, I’m happy to see Glorious releasing these new mice. Personally, I’ll take a solid-shell RGB-less variant of the mouse any day – especially when it weighs less than the honeycomb RGB version.

Like always, the price point is the main thing that is going to pull people into mice from Glorious. I don’t feel they have the same premium execution as the high-end mice from the likes of Razer and Logitech but if you want to get into 4K and 8K polling, $130 is a decent package with all of its other specs as well.

