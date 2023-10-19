SANDMARC’s new industrial-grade aluminum iPhone Creator Camera Grip launches today [Exclusive deal]

Today SANDMARC is launching its new iPhone camera grip. Officially known as the Creator Grip, today’s announcement comes in the heels of a busy launch season for the brand after debuting its new leather MagSafe wallet and a pair of new iPhone lens attachments known as the Microscope and the V2 Telephoto variant. Looking to take your iPhoneography game to new heights once again, the new metal grip attachment is now available for pre-order, and we have an exclusive deal waiting for you down below along with the rest of the details.

SANDMARC Creator Grip – a brand new iPhone camera grip

The new SANDMARC Creator Grip transforms “iPhone into a camera-like experience” with a number of handy features on top of that. Made of industrial-grade aluminum, it follows the brand’s traditions of developing and releasing high-quality pro-grade gear, much like its leather and metal iPhone 15 cases and its amazing iPhone tripod stand we reviewed previously.

While the iPhone gives you ultimate portability when shooting content, extended shoots can cause strain. The Creator Grip is meticulously designed to capture content with ease. Crafted from precision-engineered industrial aluminum, our ergonomic grip is an extension of your creativity, turning your iPhone into a sophisticated camera.

Alongside adding a handy CNC machined metal grip to your handset, the new iPhone camera grip also features a Bluetooth shutter button and an ergonomic design to make longer shoots and tough angles a more comfortable creative experience.

When capturing content such as skateboarding from a lower angle, the iPhone handheld is uncomfortable. The Creator Grip allows you to do follow-cam style footage with ease.

It is also looking to accomodate other important aspects of your kit, too. It is compatible with all SANDMARC iPhone lenses, filters, tripods, lights, and cases and even works alongside “external attachments with a hot-shoe mount microphone and external SSD to help take content even further.”

Features at glance:

Industrial Grade Aluminum

Ergonomic design with shutter button

Designed for all iPhone models

Dual mounts for lights, mic & SSD drives

Tripod & SANDMARC Lens Compatible

Compatible with all iPhone models from iPhone 4 right up to the latest 15 series devices as well as “most Android smartphones,” it is now available for pre-order at $99.99 ahead of delivery in December. However, using our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code, you can secure yours now at $89.99 shipped. It also ships with the strap handle as well.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of SANDMARC’s stainless steel and titanium Apple Watch strap, too; it is easily the best one I have ever tested out and we have a deal for on that as well.

