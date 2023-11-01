Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller drops to $122.50 (Reg. $180)

Walmart is giving folks a rare chance to score a deep deal on the flagship model Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller at $122.49 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently out of stock in new condition at Amazon, this is $57.50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Very rarely does this model drop below the $140 you’ll find it for on sale directly from Xbox right now in new condition. Not to be confused with the new trimmed down Core models that have gone for less, this is the complete Elite Series 2 experience with all of the customization you could need including swappable thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles (unlike the Core model). From there you’ll also find exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app, the ability to setup three custom profiles on the controller for various gameplay experiences, and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal on the flagship Elite Series 2 is coming in at just a couple bucks above the price of the trimmed down Core models on Amazon. While you can save a few bucks here, most seasoned Elite Series 2 vets might suggest the all-black standard model above instead. Get a deeper look at the flagship model in our hands-on review right here and you can compare it to the newer Core options here.

More of the latest in the world of Xbox:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

