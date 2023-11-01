Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller drops to $122.50 (Reg. $180)

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesWalmartMicrosoft
Reg. $180 $122.50
Elite-Series-2-Controller

Walmart is giving folks a rare chance to score a deep deal on the flagship model Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller at $122.49 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently out of stock in new condition at Amazon, this is $57.50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Very rarely does this model drop below the $140 you’ll find it for on sale directly from Xbox right now in new condition. Not to be confused with the new trimmed down Core models that have gone for less, this is the complete Elite Series 2 experience with all of the customization you could need including swappable thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles (unlike the Core model). From there you’ll also find exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app, the ability to setup three custom profiles on the controller for various gameplay experiences, and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Head below for more details. 

Today’s deal on the flagship Elite Series 2 is coming in at just a couple bucks above the price of the trimmed down Core models on Amazon. While you can save a few bucks here, most seasoned Elite Series 2 vets might suggest the all-black standard model above instead. Get a deeper look at the flagship model in our hands-on review right here and you can compare it to the newer Core options here

More of the latest in the world of Xbox:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features:

  • Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.
  • Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.
  • Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.
  • Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.
  • Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals revealed: Apple Watch S...
WD_BLACK’s P10 Game Drive delivers 5TB of Xbox st...
Journey’s new Apple-certified 3-in-1 Foldable Mag...
Nothing Phone (2) just landed on Amazon last month, now...
Lutron Caseta smart home starter kits with HomeKit star...
Anker’s 300W USB-C power station back to $210 Pri...
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE smartphones see first cas...
Apple’s official iPhone 15 and 15 Plus silicone c...
Load more...
Show More Comments