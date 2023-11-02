Home Depot 2023 Black Friday ad: $2,300 off kitchen appliances, power tools, holiday gear, more

After getting a look the early Best Buy event, Walmart’s holiday action, and details from Target, it’s time for the 2023 Home Depot Black Friday ad. Deals will be flying all month long at Home Depot culminating in its big-time Thanksgiving and Black Friday event in a few week’s time. And we now have a look at the 2023 ad alongside some early offers to give folks a better idea of what’s on the docket in terms of home improvement gear, power tools, and much more. Head below for more details and a look at the 2023 Home Depot Black Friday ad.

When is the Home Depot Black Friday sale?

Home Depot is already offering some notable early Black Friday deals on everything from kitchen appliances and power tools to Christmas trees and furniture. But as far as the main event goes later this month, Home Depot brick and mortar stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and then burst open at 6 a.m. come Black Friday proper. Although you can expect notable deals all month and as early as November 24 online.

2023 Home Depot Black Friday ad

Home Depot is already offering up to $2,300 off kitchen appliance bundles, up to 45% off select power tools and accessories, deals on Christmas trees, up to 40% off smart home gear, and more, all of which is waiting on this landing page. We will be featuring the best-of-the-best deals in our usual capacity and you can take a look at the official 2023 Home Depot Black Friday ad below:

More of details on upcoming and now live Black Friday sales:

