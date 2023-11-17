Official Seagate Starfield drives and 8TB Game hub with RGB lighting see first deals from $95

While the amazing official Starfield Xbox Wireless Controller and collector’s edition headset aren’t on sale, they are finally both back in-stock and the matching Seagate Game Drives are indeed receiving some Black Friday deals. In fact, the entire collection of Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drives are now seeing the very first price drops since releasing back in June alongside Bethesda’s stellar RPG experience. The official special edition Starfield gear was very hard to come by at launch, much like the Starfield: Constellation Edition that includes the Chronomark Watch and Case (currently available at Walmart for $250 shipped, down from $300), but now’s your chance to fill out your Starfield collection. The deals on the Seagate game drives start at $95 and you’ll find the details waiting down below.

Seagate Starfield Game Drive deals:

***Note: All three of the deals below are the first price drops we have tracked and subsequent Amazon all-time lows.

Swing by our launch coverage of the Seagate Starfield Game Drives for more details. Features include customizable RGB LED lighting, up to 8TB of storage space, official themed designs, and compatibility with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One,, and PC.

And then dive into the now live Xbox Black Friday digital game sale. Featuring nearly 950 deals, there are loads of big-time price drops you can score directly from your couch right now and you’ll find the rest of the now live holiday game deals waiting right here.

The official ‘high-tech fabric’ avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin is worth a look too.

Seagate 8TB Starfield Special Edition Game Hub features:

Take your library of games anywhere with this special edition gaming hub officially licensed by the award-winning creators at Bethesda. Engulf your game in atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting and a hub design that feels certified for a Constellation explorer. Works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and PC. 8TB of space lets you backup all your content without sacrificing files.

