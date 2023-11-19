Razer Xbox/PS5 controller chargers now up to 50% off with deals from $25 Prime shipped

As part of its now live early Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering some notable deals on Razer’s PlayStation DualSense and Xbox controller chargers. You’ll find the official Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers now starting from $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is up to 38% off the regular $40 price tag and the lowest we can find. Outside of a very limited fall Prime Day offer, today’s deal is the best we have tracked on the white model at $5 under our previous mention. Razer’s PlayStation DualSense charging stands are some of our favorite options out there and among the most attractive chargers you’ll find, if you ask me. They are made to match your DualSense “perfectly” with the ability to fully juice up a PS5 controller in under 3 hours “with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting.” It features a curved cradle design that is specifically made for Sony’s gamepads alongside support for one-handed navigation “so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand.” Check out the now live Black Friday DualSense controller deals starting from $49 right here and then head below for more.

Also part of the early Black Friday deals at Amazon, you’ll find a series of Razer’s Xbox qQuick charging stands on sale starting from $24.99 Prime shipped. While some models regularly carry $50 price tags for up to 50% in savings, most of them typically sell for $40, delivering the same 38% off detailed above. You’ll find a similar experience here, with magnetic secure charging action, perfectly matched colorways, and the officially-licensed seal of approval.

More early Black Friday PlayStation and Xbox deals:

Razer Quick Charging Stand for DualSense controllers features:

Quick Charge: Fully charges a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in under 3 hours and designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Curved Cradle Design: Easily mount your controller and never worry about the charging stand falling over thanks to a design and stable build that perfectly seats the PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Matches PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit your setup, this charging stand shares the same striking colors as the galaxy inspired DualSense wireless controllers

One-Handed Navigation: Ergonomically engineered so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand

