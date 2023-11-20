Samsung’s latest 1TB T9 2,000MB/s portable SSD just dropped to a new $110 all-time low

Now joining the early Black Friday offers on Samsung storage devices, Amazon has dropped the new 1TB Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive down to $109.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this model just launched in September and is now seeing its best price yet. This 21% in savings marks a new Amazon all-time low to deliver the lowest point of entry into Samsung’s new top-of-the-line portable SSD lineup we have seen yet. Unlike some of the more universal and casual models (on sale down below), the T9 is geared towards content creators and professionals with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C connectivity, and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review alongside deals on higher-capacity configurations and the T7 models down below.

More early Black Friday Samsung portable SSD deals:

You’ll also want to scope out our hands-on review for the brand new Samsung T5 EVO portable SSD as well as the T7 Shield. And then dive into the host of internal SSD options we are tracking on sale as part of Amazon’s early Thanksgiving offers – they include everything from blazing-fast Gen5 solutions to more entry-level variants and more.

Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. Whether you’re using a desktop, camera or a gaming console, count on the T9 Portable SSD for extensive compatibility; Also supports iPhone 15 ProRes(4K60fps) video feature and more.

