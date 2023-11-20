Samsung’s latest 1TB T9 2,000MB/s portable SSD just dropped to a new $110 all-time low

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsungBlack Friday 2023
Reg. $140 $110

Now joining the early Black Friday offers on Samsung storage devices, Amazon has dropped the new 1TB Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive down to $109.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this model just launched in September and is now seeing its best price yet. This 21% in savings marks a new Amazon all-time low to deliver the lowest point of entry into Samsung’s new top-of-the-line portable SSD lineup we have seen yet. Unlike some of the more universal and casual models (on sale down below), the T9 is geared towards content creators and professionals with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C connectivity, and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review alongside deals on higher-capacity configurations and the T7 models down below. 

More early Black Friday Samsung portable SSD deals:

You’ll also want to scope out our hands-on review for the brand new Samsung T5 EVO portable SSD as well as the T7 Shield. And then dive into the host of internal SSD options we are tracking on sale as part of Amazon’s early Thanksgiving offers – they include everything from blazing-fast Gen5 solutions to more entry-level variants and more

Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. Whether you’re using a desktop, camera or a gaming console, count on the T9 Portable SSD for extensive compatibility; Also supports iPhone 15 ProRes(4K60fps) video feature and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samsung Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Wacom’s Cintiq 16 drawing tablet with built-in 10...
Huge deals land on Sennheiser headphones: Momentum 4 $1...
Samsung’s 32-inch Smart Monitors with iMac-inspir...
ORORO offers up to 60% off Black Friday discounts on he...
Stanley’s early Black Friday sale takes 25% off m...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Shadowmatic,...
Nike Black Friday Sale starts today! Save an extra 25% ...
The Pocket Operator goes pro! Teenage Engineering debut...
Load more...
Show More Comments