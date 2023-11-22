Today’s best Android app deals: Death Road to Canada, Lumino City, Dawncaster, and more

Justin Kahn -
Death Road to Canada

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now live down below. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the Google Pixel 7a as well as these Fitbit werables, Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the TicWatch Pro 5, and Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ models. As for the apps, highlights are many and include titles like Death Road to Canada, Lumino City, FRAMED 2, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, Dawncaster, and even more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Death Road to Canada features:

Death Road to Canada is a Randomly Generated Road Trip Action-RPG. You manage a group of jerks as they explore cities, find weird people, and face up to 500 zombies at once. Everything’s randomized: locations, events, survivor personalities and skills. There’s a different story every time you play.

