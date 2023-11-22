Today’s best Android app deals: Death Road to Canada, Lumino City, Dawncaster, and more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now live down below. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the Google Pixel 7a as well as these Fitbit werables, Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the TicWatch Pro 5, and Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ models. As for the apps, highlights are many and include titles like Death Road to Canada, Lumino City, FRAMED 2, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, Dawncaster, and even more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Death Road to Canada features:

Death Road to Canada is a Randomly Generated Road Trip Action-RPG. You manage a group of jerks as they explore cities, find weird people, and face up to 500 zombies at once. Everything’s randomized: locations, events, survivor personalities and skills. There’s a different story every time you play.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!