Black Friday iOS and Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush, BATTLESHIP, ProShot, and much more

Black Friday proper has arrived and so have even more notable price drops on Mac and iOS apps. Just be sure to also head over to our master Black Friday 2023 hub for all of the most notable offers, including the likes of Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, this $100 Apple gift card offer, and much more. As for the fresh batch of apps we are adding to the Black Friday list, we have highlights like Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Dig Deep, Afterplace, BATTLESHIP, ProShot, Jump Desktop, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s new Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dig Deep – Gold Miner: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Afterplace: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Game of Life: Road Trip: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Game of Life 2: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The New Clue: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mouse Trap – The Board Game: $1.50 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Coloring Watch: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $18 (Reg. $35)

Mac: CodeRunner 4: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Brotato:Premium: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Space: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: HomePass for HomeKit & Matter: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SunVox: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Tap Forms Organizer 5 Database: $30 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Civilization VI: $30 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Borderlands 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Photomator $10 (70% off)

Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game. Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in the best tower defense game available! Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game!