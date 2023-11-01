November PlayStation Plus free games: Mafia II, DRAGON BALL, and Aliens Fireteam

After unveiling the new PS5 slim last month and reports suggesting the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle will launch next week, Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to dish up the November PS Plus free games. Paying members will soon be privy to a new batch free digital titles after getting a hold of Weird West, The Callisto Protocol, and more in October. The next batch of freebies will be live soon and you can get all of the details down below.

November PS Plus free games

As per usual, with the November collection going live on November 7, 2023, that means PS Plus members have until November 6 to download The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West before they are gone for good (jump back to full price). These freebies are available to all base tier PS Plus members and remain so for as long as your membership is active (providing you download them on time).

The November PS Plus free games feature the following three titles:

Mafia II: Definitive Edition PS4 FREE (Reg. $30)

For the first-time ever experience the Mafia II crime drama all in one package, remastered and presented in stunning HD detail. Live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts in Post-World War 2 Empire Bay, NY

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS PS4 FREE (Reg. $20)

In this online asymmetrical action game, a team of 7 ordinary citizens tries to survive the Raider (a classic Dragon Ball rival such as Cell, Frieza, and Buu), who will hunt them down and evolve during the game into an unstoppable force.

Aliens Fireteam Elite PS4/5 FREE (Reg. $30)

Discover what hides in the ruins and caves beneath in this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe. Play with up to two players or AI as you battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895. Build your Marine the way you want. Level up in each of six unique classes or be a master of one.

All three titles will be FREE for PS Plus members starting November 7.

