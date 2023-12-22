Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset with 50-hour battery back to $70 low (Reg. $100)

Joining ongoing deals on the brand’s adorable Kitty models, Amazon has now brought back its best price on the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes in to match the limited fall Prime Day price and the best we have tracked – only twice before today has this set gone for this low since it landed on Amazon last summer. You’re looking at a multi-platform headset that features smart switch dual wireless tech – this allows users to flip between 2.4GHz or Bluetooth mode for compatibility with PC, Playstation, Switch, Android, and iOS. The 40mm drivers are “built for gamer marathons,” according to Razer, and yet deliver a portable enough design for your daily commute (the cardioid boom mic is detachable). They also feature 50 hours of battery life with USB-C charging. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more details.

If you can make a wired set work for you, the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset will save you some cash. This one is now down at $40 shipped on Amazon with 50mm drivers, 7.1 surround sound support, and a Hyperclear cardioid microphone.

Alongside this deal on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset and an ongoing offer on the Razer Seiren Mini USB Mic, you’ll also want to dive into the aforementioned offers on the brand’s Kitty and Quartz pink gear. The deals start from $45 and range from gaming mice and keyboards to headsets and more. Everything is detailed for you right here.

Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset features:

Instantly switch between high-speed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth mode on the headset for seamless audio when hopping between PC/console and phone during use. Built for gaming marathons yet comfortable and portable enough for daily commutes, its lightweight build is complemented by breathable memory foam ear cushions and swiveling earcups. Patented 3-part driver design pushes out exceptional highs, mids, and lows for deeper gaming immersion and a more dynamic listening experience.

