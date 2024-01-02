elago delivers new completely clear iPhone-mounted MagSafe card carrier at $19

Today we are taking a closer look at the new clear MagSafe wallet from elago. The brand is one that generally takes a unique approach to its accessories, whether it be the vintage Apple gear-inspired designs or the retro Nintendo vibes, and its new clear MagSafe wallet follows suit. While it might not be as gimmicky or as playful as some of the aforementioned pop culture and tech references, it does deliver something a little bit different from the sea of black and brown vegan leather options out there. The question is, how many folks are going to feel safe with a completely clear case (not) covering their credit card numbers and the like? Head below for a closer look and more details on elago’s new clear MagSafe wallet.

New clear MagSafe wallet from elago

Now, we have all seen our fair share of leather and TPU MagSafe wallets out there, many of which we have gone hands-on with here at 9to5Toys (here’s our reviews of the genuine leather MUJJO wallets and the SANDMARC variants). And while you will find some clear options out there from some of the lesser known brands, elago is doing something a little different from the usual iPhone-mounted card carriers.

You’re looking at a magnetic, MagSafe-compatible card carrier that maintains a slim form-factor with just enough space to securely stow your most important two cards – this tends to be the sweet spot size for me, offering up just enough space for what I need without nearly doubling the width of my handset.

The top part is made from durable silicone material to make it last and to help keep its from over time. Silicone adds excellent grip to your phone all while protecting your cards from scratches. The magnets at the bottom are covered by polycarbonate to ensure they are protected and held snug.

The sandwich-style construction combines a clear PC front cover, and RFID-blocking metal ring, built-in magnet array, and a second clear back plate.

It presents a slick and clean design – something I can certainly appreciate – but it might also present a clear and present danger. I’m not sure how comfortable I feel about having a completely clear cover that potentially leaves my banking data or ID out in the open.

One might argue you can just put some kind of artistic card or adorable accoutrement in card form on the top, which honestly might be the coolest part of the design here, but I, otherwise, wouldn’t feel comfortable with my credit card numbers out in plain site (sure, some cards don’t have any readable data on one side, but many of them still do). While it is likely a long-shot that any overly detrimental harm will come from this, you never really know and I wouldn’t want to be worried about it the whole time.

In the end, it might just be a better option for displaying a Pokemon card or something along those lines than a truly secure and convenient place to store your identification and bank data. I for one might just stick with the genuine leather or this sweet new Game Boy model from the brand instead.

The new clear MagSafe wallet from elago is now available for purchase at $19 Prime shipped.

