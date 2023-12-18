elago wraps your Apple 35W Dual USB-C charger in retro Nintendo Game Boy vibes at $15

elago has been rounding out its collection of vintage Nintendo-inspired Game Boy-style accessories this year, first with its new MagSafe wallet, and now with the new Game Boy Apple charger cover. The brand uses its fun designs to standout from the crowd and the sea of standard matte treatments out there, much like the Game Boy AirPods cover we have featured a number of times over the years and the vintage Macintosh MagSafe stand we took a closer look at recently. Today, it is reaching back its retro Nintendo design to wrap Apple’s 35W wall charger in a fun, nostalgic vibe at just $15. Head below for more details.

New elago W5 Game Boy Apple charger cover

Carrying over a very similar design we have seen on its recent MagSafe wallet and more, the brand is now giving folks a chance to bring the Nintendo vibes to their official Apple Watch charger. Its new Game Boy cover is made specifically for the official Apple 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter and features the soft silicone treatment we have come to love from the brand.

Not only will it protect your Apple charger against “drops, scratches, dirts, and oils” from daily use, but it will also bring a fun Nintendo look with the Game Boy-style face buttons, D-Pad, and more in place. It makes for a fun addition to your kit if you have already invested in its other Game Boy gear as well as being a fun little stocking stuffer for Apple charger users.

elago says the case can be used “with any cable thickness” due to the larger cutout around the dual USB-C jacks on the button. The brand has also etched out a pair of cutouts so you can still fold the Apple charger’s prongs up and down when storing it away or taking it on the go.

Features at a glance:

Made for the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter

Silicone construction

Precise cutouts for ports and foldable prints

Hypoallergenic materials

The new elago W5 Game Boy Apple charger cover is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

