Mous unveils new range of protective Samsung S24 cases, including its thinnest ever at 1.2mm

Mous is unveiling its thinnest Galaxy S24 case ever in celebration of the latest handsets from Samsung. Following today’s Unpacked event, Mous is unleashing its “biggest collection of super protective and great-looking phone cases,” headlined by what it calls “its thinnest ever case for the hotly anticipated S24 series.” The brand, probably best known for offering up ultra-protective cases that don’t look like something that belongs on a construction site, is ready to unleash a new range of covers specifically made for Samsung’s latest smartphones and everything is set to go up for sale today on its official site and on Amazon thereafter. Head below for more details.

Mous’ thinnest Galaxy S24 case ever

You will find new versions of its IntraLock, Clarity, Clarity 2.0, and Limitless 5.0 cases for the Samsung S24 lineup – all models we have seen available for previous-generation Samsung and Apple devices in the past. But it’s the new Mous Super Thin that has caught our attention.

Having built a dedicated global following thanks to its cutting-edge defensive designs and magnetic technologies, the British brand cements its position as a tech accessories leader with the introduction of Super Thin. Offering the robust protection to keep your phone safe from bumps and scrapes, Super Thin’s seriously sleek look makes it the brand’s most stylish case to date.

The new Mous Super Thin Galaxy S24 case, as the name suggests, is the brand’s thinnest yet. It is said to add just 1.2mm of thickness to your new Samsung device while still safeguarding it “against everyday mishaps.” Mous has also equipped the new design with MagSafe compatibility, allowing Samsung handset users to leverage the wide range of magnetized accessories out there, including chargers, mounts, wallets, and much more.

One can only imagine that it doesn’t provide the sort of protection ratings Mous is known for, but fans of the brand certainly have a more minimalist, barely-there option available to them.

The new Mous Super Thin Galaxy S24 case will carry a $44.99 retail price at launch and be available in both black and Forest Green (S24 Ultra only) colorways.

You can browse through the rest of the Mous Samsung Galaxy S24 cases right here. And be sure to scope some of the other new cases from Samsung’s latest down below as well as the pre-order deals we are tracking on the handsets themselves.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

