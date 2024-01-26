HORI’s Pokémon Pikachu & Friends Vault Case protects your Switch and 10 games down at $20

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesHori
Reg. $25 $20

Amazon is now offering the HORI Pokémon: Pikachu & Friends Nintendo Switch Vault Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see it drop to an $18 low last summer, today’s deal is on par with the holiday offer last year and matching the best since. Featuring a bright, glossy, and officially-licensed design with all of the most popular pocket monsters on the outside, you’ll find a turquoise green treatment and Poké Ball aesthetics on the inside. Designed to carry your Switch safely on-the-go, it protects your console with a hard shell frame alongside enough space to house up to 10 game cards and some smaller accessories. More details below. 

If you’re not smitten with the design on the model featured above, there are loads of other themed Switch cases out there to choose from. From Mario and Zelda designs to other Pokémon treatments, most of the PowerA Protection Cases go for the same price or less on Amazon right now with loads of different officially-licensed designs to choose from

Check out this week’s January Switch game sale loaded with first- and third-party titles starting from $3. And then dive into more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

HORI Pokémon: Pikachu & Friends Switch Vault Case features:

  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Lightweight yet sturdy hard shell with Glossy Full-Color Printing
  • Pokemon-themed artwork & colors inside and out
  • Holds up to 10 game cards
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Hori

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sous Vide like a pro with Anova’s precision cooke...
Samsung’s giant 85-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV wit...
ELEGOO UNO R3 smart robot car project kit teaches kids ...
Swagcycle EB-5 Plus folding e-bike hits 15 MPH for 15.5...
Android game and app deals: Doom & Destiny Worlds,...
Hisense’s latest smart 4K Fire TVs with HDMI 2.1 ...
Upgrade your smart plugs with these meross mini Matter ...
Anker’s SOLIX F1200 portable power station has 10...
Load more...
Show More Comments