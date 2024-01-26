HORI’s Pokémon Pikachu & Friends Vault Case protects your Switch and 10 games down at $20

Amazon is now offering the HORI Pokémon: Pikachu & Friends Nintendo Switch Vault Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see it drop to an $18 low last summer, today’s deal is on par with the holiday offer last year and matching the best since. Featuring a bright, glossy, and officially-licensed design with all of the most popular pocket monsters on the outside, you’ll find a turquoise green treatment and Poké Ball aesthetics on the inside. Designed to carry your Switch safely on-the-go, it protects your console with a hard shell frame alongside enough space to house up to 10 game cards and some smaller accessories. More details below.

If you’re not smitten with the design on the model featured above, there are loads of other themed Switch cases out there to choose from. From Mario and Zelda designs to other Pokémon treatments, most of the PowerA Protection Cases go for the same price or less on Amazon right now with loads of different officially-licensed designs to choose from.

Check out this week’s January Switch game sale loaded with first- and third-party titles starting from $3. And then dive into more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

HORI Pokémon: Pikachu & Friends Switch Vault Case features:

Compatible with Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Switch Lite

Lightweight yet sturdy hard shell with Glossy Full-Color Printing

Pokemon-themed artwork & colors inside and out

Holds up to 10 game cards

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International

