Smartish debuts new wallet case for Samsung S24 with launch deals starting from $20.50

After featuring the new Samsung S24 cases from Spigen, Moment, OtterBox, and others, it is now time to look at the new Smartish Samsung S24 wallet case. Now available for all three models of Samsung's latest handset, the new Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 from Smartish comes in a range of colors and styles, from matte black through to more involved patterns and even an option with the rope strap. Best of all, it is now seeing some notable launch deals. Pricing kicks off from just over $20 Prime shipped and you'll find the details down below.

New Smartish Samsung S24 Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 case

The Smartish Samsung S24 Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 case carries a regular price at $25 and is now starting from $20.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. As this model just landed on Amazon, you’re looking at the lowest prices yet across the board.

Smartish says this model is tested to safeguard your phone on up to 6-foot drops by way of its air-pocket corners and a 1mm raised edge that protects the display and camera array around back. Alongside the textured sides for extra grip, this model features a side-loading wallet built directly into the back of the case with enough space for up to three cards and a spring system “holds your cards and cash securely in place, so you don’t lose them.”

Smartish Samsung S24 Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 case features:

So your money won’t jiggle jiggle – Spring technology holds your cards and cash securely in place, so you don’t lose them. This patented design holds 1 card securely and up to 3 cards plus cash. Wallet Slayer Vol.1 is designed for privacy so your cards stay hidden and covered while in public. No more worrying about having to grab your wallet and phone, everything you need is in one place. Wallet Slayer Vol.1 allows you to travel light. Drop-tested: 50 drops at 6FT onto concrete – Smartish phone cases go through rigorous drop testing to guarantee guarantee mighty protection. Air-pocket corners provide shock absorption, even when dropped from even the most vulnerable angles. Equipped with a 1mm raised edge around the screen and camera, so you can confidently lay your Galaxy flat on either side and not have to worry about scratches to the screen or camera.

