SANDMARC unveils new adventure-ready magnetic content-creator headlamp [Deal]

Today, accessory and iPhoneography brand SANDMARC is introducing its new content-creator Pro Headlamp. While we have come to adore the brand’s iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, it actually cut its teeth in the smartphone-based photography space and is now expanding its lineup of accessories beyond the tripods, Creator Camera grip, and ring light we featured previously. The new SANDMARC Pro headlamp is now available for purchase ahead of delivery this month and we also have an exclusive discount code for you as well. Head below for more details.

SANDMARC’s new adventure-ready magnetic content-creator headlamp

As most avid 9to5Toys readers will know, the brand is known for its camera lens attachments and compatible iPhone cases, not to mention the host of accessories it produces for the rest of your content-creator rig. And today it is taking your adventures out into the dark with its new Pro Headlamp.

Crafted for late night shooters, adventurers and everyone in between, the Pro Headlamp is your reliable companion in the dark.

It features a pair of light modes, including red and spotlight, to illuminate the environment and allow you to focus on what really counts. The new SANDMARC Pro Headlamp also includes a detachable band with a magnetized base for hands-free lighting whether you’re shooting at night time, in tight spaces, or otherwise.

The magnetized base allows users to easily detach the light from the headband and securely place it on any metal surface while still maintaining access to the dual-axis rotation for vertical and horizontal movement action as well.

Spin it, rotate it, or flip it. Our dual-axis function accommodates to your every need. Offers a full 360-degree vertical and 180-degree horizontal movement.

It doesn’t require any batteries either – you simply charge it back up using the USB-C cable and wall adapters you already have in your kit (it does ship with a USB-C cable though).

SANDMARC’s new Pro Headlamp is now available for pre-order, but will begin shipping on January 11, 2024. It carries a $79.99 list, but using our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code you can score one right now for $71.99 shipped.

