Casely 30% off sitewide sale – or 50% off orders of $125: iPhone cases, MagSafe gear, more

Casely has now launched its 7th Birthday sale. The brand, for those unfamiliar, is best known for its iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases featuring a plethora of colorful designs, vibrant patterns, and even some licensed imagery – like the Beatles collection and the fine art models. The brand has now kicked off its biggest sale of the year, offering a straight up 30% off everything it sells, but the deals get even deeper if you hit certain order thresholds. Hit the jump for all of the details.

Casely 7th Birthday sale

The Casely 7th Birthday sale breaks down as follows: 30% off sitewide on everything using code HBD30, 40% off orders of $75 or more with code HBD40, or a straight up 50% off your entire order when you spend $125 or more using code HBD50. Shipping is free in orders over $30.

These prices rival our previous mention and even the Black Friday event when you hit the top threshold.

This gives folks a great chance to land some of its wild case designs at the best prices we have tracked in months, or score its new content-creator Grippy – a MagSafe suction mount we featured recently.

Another option that comes to mind here are the officially licensed Beatles designs. The brand launched its official collection last year in October with some sweet designs for fans of the iconic group, and you can now land some solid deals on the iPhone cases (Series 11 through 15 and more), AirPods covers, MagSafe power banks, and more. The cases can drop as low as $15 with today’s sale event and you’ll find all of those waiting on this landing page.

Speaking of iPhone cases, you’ll also want to scope the brand new SANDMARC minimalist models that just launched with our exclusive discount code. They deliver a more streamlined and thin approach to the brand’s genuine leather designs with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Casely x Beatles iPhone case features:

Dive into a sea of style with the new Beatles x Casely Yellow Submarine phone case. The iconic imagery from The Fab Four provides some nautical nostalgia and pays tribute to the rock & roll legends. Made for a variety of iPhone sizes, this limited edition cover is sure to keep your phone safe. The hard shell goes all the way around the edges of your phone for complete protection from scratches and drops.

