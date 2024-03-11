Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter is the perfect starter EV this spring at $236 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter for $236 shipped. Down from its usual $500 price tag, it saw plenty of ups and downs during 2023, with the greatest drop among them bringing costs down to $275, until last month’s discount saw costs drop to a $188 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 53% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have seen. This scooter is an affordable option for those looking for short commuting solutions or even as a starter model for teens. It comes equipped with a 250W motor and a 36V battery that reaches top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 12 miles on a single charge while even handling 20-degree inclines with ease. It features an LCD display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status, while also providing a mount for your phone so you have easy access to apps, music, etc.

More Jetson EVs seeing discounts:

Hiboy still has its ongoing Women’s Day sale that is taking up to up to $680 off a selection of electric scooters, e-bikes, and accessories. If you’re looking to make the move to e-bikes, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models.

Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter features:

LCD Display – Speedometer, odometer in KPH or MPH, and battery status all in a glance.

Phone Holder – Mount your hand-held phone device to the scooter for easy access to your apps, music or camera.

Up to 14MPH – Blast around at max power or dial it down for a steady walk pace.

Max Range 12 Miles – Go the distance, jazz up your commute on those nice days.

Powerful 250 Watt Motor – Zippy and quiet, the rear wheel motor is ready when you need it to be.

Climbs up to 20 degrees – Let the motor do the work so you don’t have to, make it up hills and inclines and keep on rolling.

Easy Folding Mechanism – Collapse and carry, or fold and stow, which ever you need, this scooter breaks down quick and easy.

