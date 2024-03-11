Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter is the perfect starter EV this spring at $236 (Reg. $500)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsJetson
$264 off $236
a person riding a bike down a dirt road

Amazon is offering the Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter for $236 shipped. Down from its usual $500 price tag, it saw plenty of ups and downs during 2023, with the greatest drop among them bringing costs down to $275, until last month’s discount saw costs drop to a $188 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 53% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have seen. This scooter is an affordable option for those looking for short commuting solutions or even as a starter model for teens. It comes equipped with a 250W motor and a 36V battery that reaches top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 12 miles on a single charge while even handling 20-degree inclines with ease. It features an LCD display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status, while also providing a mount for your phone so you have easy access to apps, music, etc.

More Jetson EVs seeing discounts:

Hiboy still has its ongoing Women’s Day sale that is taking up to up to $680 off a selection of electric scooters, e-bikes, and accessories. If you’re looking to make the move to e-bikes, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models.

Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter features:

  • LCD Display – Speedometer, odometer in KPH or MPH, and battery status all in a glance.
  • Phone Holder – Mount your hand-held phone device to the scooter for easy access to your apps, music or camera.
  • Up to 14MPH – Blast around at max power or dial it down for a steady walk pace.
  • Max Range 12 Miles – Go the distance, jazz up your commute on those nice days.
  • Powerful 250 Watt Motor – Zippy and quiet, the rear wheel motor is ready when you need it to be.
  • Climbs up to 20 degrees – Let the motor do the work so you don’t have to, make it up hills and inclines and keep on rolling.
  • Easy Folding Mechanism – Collapse and carry, or fold and stow, which ever you need, this scooter breaks down quick and easy.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Jetson

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station hi...
Cole Haan Spring Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of ...
TCL’s 85-inch AirPlay Q7 120Hz 4K Google TV down ...
Panasonic eneloop pro power pack includes 10 rechargeab...
Rocketbook’s smart reusable Sticky Notes with ...
Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect M3 MacBook Air sta...
Anker’s regularly $100 8-in-1 USB-C/4K HDMI iPad ...
Sonos Sub Mini sees first discount down to $343 (New lo...
Load more...
Show More Comments