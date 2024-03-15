Flash sale takes $350 off Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike at new $1,249 low

Rad Power Bikes has launched a flash sale that is taking up to $350 off two e-bike models through March 20. The biggest discount is on the company’s RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike for $1,249 shipped. Fetching $1,599 since Rad Power lowered prices across their entire e-bike lineup, we saw plenty of short-lived flash sales and bigger holiday discounts alike on this particular model. Before the new year, this e-bike was priced at $1,649, often being brought down in cost somewhere between $1,599 and a former $1,299 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $50 to mark a new all-time low.

The RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that tops out at 20 MPH and can travel up to 45+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It features four levels of low-profile cadence sensing pedal assist, as well as a water-resistant wiring harness, a standard LED headlight, an integrated taillight with a brake light indicator functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, fenders for both tires, and a simple LED display that provides pedal assist controls and battery charge levels. Its main claim to fame amongst Rad Power’s e-bikes is its space-saving folding frame, with the mechanism located at its center for fast and easy storage or transport when it’s not in use.

The second e-bike included in this flash sale is the RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,399, down from $1,599. It comes as either a high-step or step-thru model, with both receiving the same discount. Equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, it can reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It features 5 levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, full digital display, a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, water-resistant connectors and a wiring harness, and a frame that has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

For more options, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike features:

Fold in to store. Fold out to explore. Our latest folding e-bike has fatter tires to tackle adventures of all sorts. Featuring a step-thru frame, you can customize your ride with adjustable handlebars, seven speeds, and four levels of pedal-assist.

