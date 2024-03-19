Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote Pro with backlit buttons and location tracking falls 20% to $28

Alongside some fresh price drops on Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup and its All-new Alexa Echo Buds, Amazon is now offering a solid deal on its latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro at $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen refurbished units drop to $24 at Woot, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and lands on par with last year’s Black Friday listings. It is also worth pointing out that the latest pro variant on sale here today is now undercutting the previous-generation 3rd Gen model. Browse through all of the Amazon gear on sale right here and head below for more details on the Alexa Voice Remote Pro.

For those unfamiliar, the latest flagship Alexa Voice Remote Pro is designed to enhance your Fire TV experience – it is compatible with both Amazon’s in-house displays and other third-party Fire TVs (more on this below). It provides direct access to Alexa voice commands, as the name suggests, as well as built-in locator tech – you can ask other Alexa-enabled gear in the area to locate it by saying “Alexa, find my remote.” From there, you’ll find backlit buttons, customizable controls for shortcuts, and “quick access to your on-screen Bluetooth menu where you can easily pair or unpair your favorite audio device”.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features:

Dedicated headphone button – A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.

Integrated TV controls – Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and even control compatible smart home devices.

Compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

Not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo show 15.

