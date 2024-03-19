Schwinn’s Voyager Hybrid e-bike with a 65-mile range at 20 MPH hits $863 (Reg. $1,800)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike for $863.42 shipped. Down from its $1,800 price tag, this bike only saw six discounts over 2023, with two of them only reaching as low as $1,450, three of them dropping twice as far, and the last on hitting the $645 low during Christmas sales. Today’s deal is a 52% markdown off the going rate that gives you $937 in savings and lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. Please note that this deal is on the large black step-over model, with other colorways and sizes at higher rates, starting from $1,017.

This hybrid e-bike is designed for casual cyclists looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood excursions. Equipped with a 250W hub-drive motor, it can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge. It also features an 8-speed drivetrain, giving you smooth gear changes to stay in motion while the Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors ensure precision stopping power in any condition you may find yourself. The LCD handlebar display gives you real-time assist levels, battery life, and range. The suggested rider height for this e-bike is five-foot-seven to six-foot-one.

For more options, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models, with Aventon Bikes offering a similar promotion as well. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Schwinn Voyager Electric Bike features:

The Voyageur ebike is designed for casual cyclists who are looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood rides or weekend excursions. The suggested rider height for the large/48cm frame size is 5’7” – 6’1”. With the SR Suntour coil-sprung suspension fork with lockout, you can tune your Voyageur ebike to your comfort level: shock absorbing for rough roads or fully rigid for smooth paths. Designed to allow comfortable riding with or without the motor, the Bafang 250-watt hub-drive motor can provide assistance up to 20Mph and will last 40-65 miles per charge. Includes a handlebar LCD display with assist level, battery life, range, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!