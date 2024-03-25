Today’s best iOS app deals: Orbital Invaders, LEGO Bricktales, Evolution Planet, and more

We are ready to kick the week off in iOS game and app deals, with all of this morning’s price drops waiting down below alongside a host of freebies. Today we are also tracking deals on Apple’s original MagSafe Wallet at $25 as well as the official leather AirTag Loops from just $5 and Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen styles starting at $189, but for now it’s about the apps. Highlights include titles like Orbital Invaders, LEGO Bricktales, Evolution Planet – 14 Billion, Sokodice, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: McClockface: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Eastern Market Murder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BeeScan – PDF Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Orbital Invaders:Space shooter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sokodice: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escape from Crimson Manor Ep.1: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $18 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: FurryFury: Smash & Roll: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Real Cricket 24: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ColorFold: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Western Drama: $9 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Yet Another Zombie Defense HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pure Piano: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Become a spaceship pilot and defend orbit. Orbital Invaders is a Sci-Fi arcade action game where the skill to react the situation and predict attack of enemies determine the outcome of battles. Shoot them all.

Unique enemies, asteroid, spaceships, mines, missiles, space worms and bosses.

In this Shoot ’em up game you will fly around different planets, defend orbit, destroy asteroids, spaceships, bosses and other enemies. Winning for someone who won ‘t miss a single goal. Upgrade weapons, use bombs and booster in critical situations.

Save the planet! Save the orbit! Fantastic and amazing spaceship simulator.

New shoot ’em up game!

The control is tied to two sticks (virtual gamepad): one controlling the movement of the spaceship, the other changing the direction of fire. There are three lives in reserve, weapons like laser or plasma, three atomic bombs and acceleration for emergency cases. Collect points and get extra life.



