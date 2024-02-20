SANDMARC unveils new Telephoto 6x iPhone zoom lens with adjustable focus wheel [Deal]

SANDMARC iPhone zoom lens-01

After unveiling of its new minimalist genuine leather iPhone 14 and 15 cases, SANDMARC is back today with its latest iPhone zoom lens. The brand has an arsenal of lens attachments for iPhoneographers, and today it is expanding the collection with its new Telephoto 6x and included case to properly affix it to your handset. You can get a complete breakdown of the new iPhone zoom lens below alongside our exclusive discount code to knock down the price. 

SANDMARC unveils new Telephoto 6x iPhone zoom lens

SANDMARC says it made its new iPhone Telephoto 6x lens to “further expand the zoom capabilities of the iPhone.” Dawning an adjustable focus wheel, the new lens is said to prioritize expansive reach to “distant scenes closer than ever,” including wildlife, urban content, and even low-light close-ups.

The manually adjustable focus wheel – a first for SANDMARC’s lens collection – gives photographers a real hands-on experience when shooting distant objects and delivers more creative control over natural bokeh effects:

With a 6x zoom, a photographer is bound to have numerous objects distracting from their focal point. A shallow depth of field allows for a clear-cut shot of the desired focal point. Complementing the shallow depth of field is a natural bokeh that softens the background, making for a beautiful shot.

The new SANDMARC iPhone zoom lens is made of a premium multi-coated glass and ships with a lens pouch, the “world’s thinnest lens case mount,” and front/back lens caps. 

Here’s a closer look at the specs:

  • Magnification: 6X
  • Height: 119mm
  • Diameter: 37mm
  • Focus Distance: 16 ft – ∞
  • Field of View Angle(degree): 17°

Now available for purchase ahead of the “mid March” shipping window at $159.99, using our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code will drop your total down to $143.99 shipped

More of the latest from SANDMARC, all with exclusive discounts attached:

